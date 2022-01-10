‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ First Teaser OUT: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri fall in love

Famous author John Green wrote the following words, “I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once” and we think they match perfectly well with the leads of the upcoming tvN drama, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’. Starring Nam Joo Hyun and Kim Tae Ri as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, the drama follows the love story of two people who fall for each other over their developmental years in life.

The first teaser of the highly anticipated show presents the tender exchange of a warm gaze between the leads who come to realize their affection for each other. It shows a sneaker-clad Na Hee Do running towards a store where Baek Yi Jin works and her voiceover remarks, “Eighteen- we called out each other’s names for the first time” and their eyes meet. The scene changes to a day with snow falling around her. She continues further, “And twenty one- when we loved.” as the two can be seen running around while holding hands. The video ends with disbelief on Na Hee Do’s panting face and an expectant Baek Yi Jin with a lone yellow rose in his hand.

Check out the teaser below.

The teaser has given an interesting sneak peek into the 1998 love story of the two people fated to fall for each other first when they are 18 and 22, then again at the age of 21 and 25 giving rise to the drama name.

‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ is set to release on February 12 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on tvN.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri star in legacy poster for ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’