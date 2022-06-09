Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, The Handmaiden & more; Which of Kim Tae Ri’s characters is your favourite?

South Korean actress Kim Tae Ri made her feature film debut in the 2016 Park Chan Wook film ‘The Handmaiden’, for which she was chosen from among 1,500 people who auditioned for the role. The role brought Kim Tae Ri a lot of love and awards (Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, Director's Cut Awards, Buil Film Awards, and Busan Film Critics Awards).

In 2018, Kim Tae Ri made her K-Drama debut through the period series ‘Mr. Sunshine’, which brought her a Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actress nomination. Following this, she starred in ‘Space Sweepers’, which was the first Korean space blockbuster, in 2021. Most recently, Kim Tae Ri made her small-screen comeback through the tvN coming-of-age series ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ with Nam Joo Hyuk, which was critically acclaimed and won her the Best Actress Award at the recent 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

