Twenty-Five Twenty-One: Kim Tae Ri confronts her tormentors bravely in newly released stills

In 'Twenty-five Twenty One', Kim Tae Ri took on the role of Na Hee Do, a dignified high school fencing dreamer who never gave up despite the loss of the team due to the IMF. Thoroughly pure and refreshing 18 year old Na Hee Do, she completes a unique youthful character. In relation to this, stills containing the moment when Kim Tae Ri confronted her bullies during her school years were released on January 31st.

This is a scene in the drama where Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri), who was sitting in front of the canteen taking a deep breath and remains with burning eyes, and out of nowhere, a girl walks and pushes her shoulder. When the other person looks at her with a cold gaze, Na Hee Do suddenly bursts with emotion, saying, "Did you hit me right now?" Even in a situation where the other party presses down Na Hee Do's shoulders, she wraps her hand around her shoulder and exudes a wretched energy, raising curiosity about what Na Hee Do's intentions are.

Previously, in the 6th teaser video of 'Twenty-Five Twenty One', which was released on January 29th, a warning about 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One', which has an addictive effect that cannot be escaped once seen, contains a cute expression of Kim Tae Ri. First, in the 1998 era, when the videotape was activated, a warning message 'Warning We inform you that if you copy this tape without permission, you will be punished by the law', along with the background music that played for the first time, informs you of the summons to that time. .

Soon, the scenes that will unfold in 'Twenty-five Twenty One' are put on a TV CRT. Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri), who runs while crying with Baek I Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) behind, Ko Yu Rim (Kim Ji Yeon), Moon Ji Woong (Choi Hyun Wook) and Ji Seung Wan ( Lee Joo Myung) follow along. Na Hee Do looked at the tip of a fencing sword, and Baek I Jin, who gasped and giggled alone, followed one after the other. Above all, Na Hee Do, who was eating ice cream while looking at the TV screen, was left shocked by the things she saw.

ALSO READ: Wooga Squad: BTS' V and Park Hyung Sik leave hilarious comments under Park Seo Joon’s Instagram post

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join

What do you think of the stills? Let us know in the comments below.