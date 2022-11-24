Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Love All Play, Cheer Up and more: 5 creative sports K-Dramas to watch

A city kid is brought to the countryside by his father's new coaching gig: reviving a ragtag middle school badminton team on the brink of extinction. A story of a boys' badminton team at a middle school in Haenam as they grow, both as people and as players. Yoon Hyun Jong (Kim Sang Kyung) was once a very good badminton player, but now he struggles to make ends meet for his family. Therefore, he jumps at a chance to coach a middle school team, only to find a team on the verge of disbandment with only three players: Bang Yoon Dam (Son Sang Yeon), Na Woo Chan (Choi Hyun Wook), and Lee Yong Tae (Kim Kang Hoon). The three boys struggle along, improving as Yoon Hae Kang (Tang Jun Sang), Yoon Hyun Jong's son, joins the team along with Jung In Sol. Now having enough players to enter competitions, they try to soar to new heights. Meanwhile, Ra Young Ja (Oh Na Ra), former top badminton player and Yoon Hyun Jong's wife, is the coach of the girls’ badminton team at a girl's middle school in Haenam. On her team are Han Se Yoon (Lee Jae In), the #1 ranked junior female player in Korea and Lee Han Sol (Lee Ji Won), Se Yoon's best friend, allowing them to be one of the best teams among their peers.

Mental Coach Jegal (Speed Skating and Taekwondo)

Jegal Gil (Jung Woo) was a member of the national taekwondo team, but he caused an unprecedented trouble that led to his ban from the team. Now, Jegal Gil enters the athlete's village for the national team as a mental coach. He begins to work with the athletes, including Cha Ga Eul (Lee Yoo Mi). Cha Ga Eul is a short-track speed skater. She won a gold medal at the world championships, but she is currently mired in a slump. She rarely shows her emotions to others. Meanwhile, Jegal Gil is hostile to Ku Tae Man (Kwon Yool), who is the director of the human rights center of the athletic association. Ku Tae Man was also a member of the national taekwondo team and he is the one who changed Jegal Gil’s life. Ku Tae Man is highly competitive and prioritizes results over anything else. Park Seung Ha (Park Se Young) is a counselor at the athlete's village and she works with Jegal Gil.

Cheer Up (Cheerleading)

Do Hae Yi (Han Ji Hyun) is a student at Yonhee University. She is a bright and diligent person. Because of her family's poor financial situation, she places a priority on making money rather than school. One day, Do Hae Yi suddenly joins cheering squad Theia. She only joins the club for money. The cheering squad has existed for 50 years at Yeonhee University. While participating in the cheering squad, Do Hae Yi experiences the joy of campus life and meets various people from Theia including Park Jung Woo (Bae In Hyuk), Jin Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), Tae Cho Hee (Jang Gyu Ri), Joo Sun Ja (Lee Eun Saem) and Bae Young Woong (Yang Dong Geun). Bae Young oong was once a member of Theia and he is an alumnus of Yonhee University. He supports the cheering squad financially and emotionally.

Love All Play (Badminton)

A sports romance drama that depicts the passion and affection for badminton of a male and female protagonist who is a mixed doubles group with players from the badminton business team. Park Tae Joon, who naturally wound up in the world of badminton because of his parents’ badminton equipment business. Although he had begun to see the sport as work, his passion for badminton was reignited due to a desire to impress a woman. Park Tae Yang is a former aspiring Olympian who had to leave the badminton world for three years due to a bribing scandal. Love All Play drew the lowest-ever peak and average ratings for a Korean drama airing on free television during prime time. Unprecedentedly, its ratings never broke the 2% mark, as its pilot episode rating of 1.9% was its highest. But the drama is healing, fun and light with a good storyline.

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (Fencing)

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One tells a love story between Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk). Na HeenDo is a member of her high school fencing team. Due to the South Korean financial crisis, the high school fencing team gets disbanded. Getting through all the difficulties, she becomes a member of the sabre fencing national team. The South Korean financial crisis also causes Baek Yi Jin’s father's business to go bankrupt. This leads to a life change for Baek Yi Jin, from living the life of a wealthy person to a poor person. While studying, he works part-time jobs like delivering newspapers. Later, he became a sports reporter for a broadcasting network.

