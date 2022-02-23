Twenty-Five, Twenty-One maintains rank atop most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings in week two

Good Data Corporation’s weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors for the third week of February are here, and tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ continues to dominate across both the rankings in its second week! The weekly lists rank the dramas and actors that generated the most buzz, based on data spanning across news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, and ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has maintained its position at the top of the list of dramas, with its cast members ranking high on the list of actors as well.

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ stars Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk maintain their positions at rank 1 and 2 respectively, while WJSN’s Bona comes in at number 7 on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members for the third week of February. Meanwhile, JTBC’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ also holds onto its rank at number 2, with stars Song Kang and Park Min Young ranking at number 4 and number 5 respectively on the list for actors.

JTBC’s series ‘Thirty Nine’ ranks at number 3 for this week, with cast members Son Ye Jin and Jeon Mi Do ranking at number 3 and number 6 on the list for most buzzworthy actors, respectively. KBS2’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ moves down a spot to number 4 on the rankings for dramas for this week, with the show’s cast also ranking among the Top 10 in the rankings for actors. Lee Se Hee from ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ ranks at number 8 for the third week of February, while Ji Hyun Woo ranks at number 10.

tvN’s ‘Ghost Doctor’ maintains its spot at rank 5, followed by MBC’s ‘Tracer’, SBS’ ‘Through the Darkness’, SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’, TV Chosun’s ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Darkness) 3’, and KBS2’s ‘Moonshine’, respectively. Meanwhile, on the most buzzworthy rankings for actors, ‘Ghost Doctor; star Kim Bum rounds out the top 10, maintaining his spot at rank 9.

