Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’s Kim Tae Ri tests positive for COVID-19; Filming pushed back

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star Kim Tae Ri has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress’ agency Management mmm confirmed reports of the same on March 2, sharing that the actress was currently in self-quarantine after having received a positive for COVID-19 last week.

tvN’s representative has also revealed, that even though filming for ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ was halted over the weekend and pushed back after Kim Tae Ri received a positive diagnosis, there should be no changes to the broadcast schedule, and that the series will continue airing as planned.

The representative shared, “We plan to wrap up filming early next week. There have been no changes to the broadcast schedule. We will continue to do our utmost in terms of safety up until the very end.”

In addition, Nam Joo Hyuk and WJSN’s Bona, also starring alongside Kim Tae Ri, have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

You can read Management mmm’s statement, below:

“Hello.

This is Management mmm.

Before filming for her drama, Kim Tae Ri used a self-test kit pre-emptively, and when she received a positive result, she underwent PCR testing right away. On February 26, she received a positive result on the test.

Kim Tae Ri had previously received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she immediately suspended all scheduled activities. At the moment, she is focusing entirely on treatment in self-quarantine, in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities. She is currently in the recovery stage, and she does not have any particular symptoms.

We will adhere to the guidelines of government health authorities and do everything we can while putting the health of our actors and staff as our top priority.

Thank you.”

