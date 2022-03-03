Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’s Kim Tae Ri tests positive for COVID-19; Filming pushed back

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 03, 2022 10:11 AM IST  |  8.8K
   
Kim Tae Ri
Kim Tae Ri : courtesy of News1
Advertisement

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star Kim Tae Ri has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress’ agency Management mmm confirmed reports of the same on March 2, sharing that the actress was currently in self-quarantine after having received a positive for COVID-19 last week.

tvN’s representative has also revealed, that even though filming for ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ was halted over the weekend and pushed back after Kim Tae Ri received a positive diagnosis, there should be no changes to the broadcast schedule, and that the series will continue airing as planned.

The representative shared, “We plan to wrap up filming early next week. There have been no changes to the broadcast schedule. We will continue to do our utmost in terms of safety up until the very end.”

In addition, Nam Joo Hyuk and WJSN’s Bona, also starring alongside Kim Tae Ri, have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

You can read Management mmm’s statement, below:

“Hello.

This is Management mmm.

Before filming for her drama, Kim Tae Ri used a self-test kit pre-emptively, and when she received a positive result, she underwent PCR testing right away. On February 26, she received a positive result on the test.

Kim Tae Ri had previously received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she immediately suspended all scheduled activities. At the moment, she is focusing entirely on treatment in self-quarantine, in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities. She is currently in the recovery stage, and she does not have any particular symptoms.

We will adhere to the guidelines of government health authorities and do everything we can while putting the health of our actors and staff as our top priority.

Thank you.”

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’ announced; Member Hoshi tests COVID-19 positive

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
6 minutes ago
Am Lisa by name, i was diagnosed with Herpes for 3years ago i lived in pain with the knowledge that i wasn't going to ever be well again i contacted so many herbal doctors on this issue and wasted a large sum of money but my. condition never got better i was determined to get my life back so one day i saw mr Brown post on how Dr Aba saved him from the VIRUS with herbal medicine i contacted Dr Aba on his email address dr.abaherbalhome@gmail.com we spoke on the issue i told him all that i went through and he told me not to worry that everything will be fine again so he prepared the medicine and send it to me through courier service and told me how to use it,after 14days of usage I went to see the doctor for test ,then the result was negative,am the happiest woman on earth now. this testimony is real.thanks to Dr Aba God bless you. you can also reach him on his whatsApp number +2348107155060   
0 REPLY