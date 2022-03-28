‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ sees rise in ratings ahead of the final week

tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has seen a rise in its ratings ahead of its final week! With its latest episode, the series rose to an average nationwide rating of 10.3 percent according to Nielsen Korea, successfully holding on to its position at the top of its time slot across all cable channels. ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ also remained in first place in its time slot across all channels among the demographic of viewers between the ages 20 to 49, scoring a nationwide average of 6.6 percent.

Starring Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, WJSN’s Bona, and more, tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has also been maintaining its rankings at the top of the list for most buzzworthy dramas and actors. The show is currently maintaining its streak as the most buzzworthy drama of the week, for six weeks straight, which is also reflecting in its ratings.

Meanwhile, KBS’ ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ ended its run with an average nationwide rating of 36.8 percent with its final episode, maintaining its unbroken streak as the most-watched program to air on any channel on Sunday. JTBC’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’, also with only one weekend left in its run, dropped to an average nationwide rating of 6.8 percent.

Further, OCN’s ‘A Superior Day’, which aired its third episode on Sunday, also dropped in ratings, recording an average nationwide rating of 0.9 percent. KBS’ ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’ saw a rise, recording an average nationwide rating of 10.0 percent with its latest episode. TV Chosun’s ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)3’ did not air on Sunday, on account of observing safety precautions for COVID-19.

