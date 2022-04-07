‘Twenty-Five, Twenty One’ star Choi Hyun Wook & Hong Kyung join Park Ji Hoon in new drama ‘Weak Hero’

Wavve has confirmed Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Hong Kyung as the main cast for the original drama 'Weak Hero' which' is a strong action-growth drama about a weak boy called Yeon Si Eun who fights violence inside and outside school with his smart reflexes and analytical powers. It is based on the original Naver webtoon, which has established a strong global fandom and has established itself as the best academy action movie.

Park Ji Hoon takes on the role of the main character, Yeon Si Eun who uses his innate brain and tools to develop strategic and creative fighting skills to subdue violence inside and outside of school, heralding the birth of a hero like never before. He was a voluntary outsider who had no interest in anything other than studying, but with this as an opportunity, he gets entangled with Suho and Beom Seok, and a change that is more important than studying occurs.

Choi Hyun Wook takes on the role of Ahn Suho, an honest and free spirit. He has no interest in school life other than the graduation without absences he promised with his one and only grandmother, but he meets Si Eun and Beom Seok and builds friendships together.

In the role of 'Oh Beom Seok', who will build friendships with Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyun Wook, after winning the Baeksang Arts Awards Rookie of the Year award for the movie 'Innocence', Hong Kyung, who showed growth through dramas 'DP' and 'Hongcheongi', was selected. As a person who longs for Si Eun, who is becoming a 'weak hero', and honest, cool Suho, he has a desire to become strong for the first time.

'Weak Hero' is scheduled to be released exclusively by Wave in the second half of this year.

