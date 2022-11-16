Twenty-Five, Twenty-One star Kim Tae Ri to lead the upcoming webtoon based historical drama?

On the afternoon of November 16th, an official from Kim Tae Ri's agency Management mmm told a South Korean media outlet, "Kim Tae Ri was offered the role of 'Yoon Jeong Nyeon'. It is one of the works being reviewed." 'Jeong Nyeon' is a webtoon written by Seo Ire and illustrated by Namon. It is based on the changgeuk troupe 'Yeoseong Gukgeuk', which was dominated by female Korean traditional musicians in 1956.

Previously, writer Namon, who was in charge of drawing, said that he had referenced the image of Kim Tae Ri in director Park Chan Wook's movie 'The Handmaiden' as a model for Jeong Nyeon, so if her appearance is confirmed, it is expected that she will show a high synchro rate with the character. Meanwhile, Kim Tae Ri was recently cast in Kim Eun Hee's new film 'Ghost' and is in the midst of filming.

About the webtoon:

The webtoon follows Jeong Nyeon who has no money or education, but she is a Mokpo girl with a talent for singing! Her dream is to join a women's traditional theater company, and make it big. But she has a lot to learn and a long way to go before becoming a lead actor. Will Jeong Nyeon achieve her dream of becoming a big star and getting rich? The story begins in 1956 (post-war Korea) in the southwestern port city of Mokpo.

Kim Tae Ri:

Kim Tae Ri is a South Korean actress. She is known for starring in the films The Handmaiden (2016), Little Forest (2018), Space Sweepers (2020) and in the historical drama Mr. Sunshine (2018). Kim Tae Ri's leading role in the tvN coming-of-age drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022) was critically acclaimed and won her the Best Actress Award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

ALSO READ: Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung star in Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow character posters

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.