Twenty-Five, Twenty-One star Nam Joo Hyuk concludes military training and becomes military police officer

Previously, Nam Joo Hyuk began his military service as he entered the training center and now after 5 weeks of training, he has now been assigned to the 32nd Infantry Division and has become a military police officer. Earlier, he was accepted into the Military Police force and began his enlistment on March 20. The 32nd Infantry Division is a unit located in Geumnam-myeon, Sejong Special Self-Governing City, and is also called the 'Baekryeong Unit'. This unit defends the Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam regions.

Vigilante:

He had previously completed his filming for the upcoming drama Vigilante before leaving for his enlistment. The drama follows Kim Ji Yong, a dedicated police academy student who protects the law during the day, but at night, who lives as a 'Vigilante' who directly judges criminals who evaded the law, and people with different goals around him collide and they fiercely confront each other. Nam Joo Hyuk, who has shown his wide range of acting with various films and dramas, takes up the role of Kim Ji Yong, who is a vigilante. He believes that justice cannot be served in a world where money is power and power is everything. Losing someone close to him because of lack of power led him to believe that being a vigilante will be the only way to ‘correct the sins of corrupt people’.

The cast of Vigilante:

Yoo Ji Tae takes on the role of Jo Heon, the leader of the team that chases down Vigilante. Being someone who works in the line of bringing people to justice, he cannot stomach the fact that there is someone out there using different means, often illegal means, to bring people to justice. Yoo Ji Tae, a talented veteran actor, will bring the desperate emotions of Joo Heon who wants to catch the Vigilante. Lee Joon Hyuk plays the role of Jo Kang Ok, the helper of Vigilante. He admires the vigilante and does everything he can to help him get revenge. Kim So Jin plays Choi Mi Ryeo, the broadcast reporter who first introduced 'Vigilante' to the world. Choi Mi Ryeo is expected to add tension to the drama as a character who uses her journalistic skills to keep a track of the Vigilante.

