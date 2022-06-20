‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star Nam Joo Hyuk has been accused of school bullying? Find Out

Content Warning: The following article mentions violence, PTSD, bullying, harassment, etc. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On June 20, a South Korean media outlet released a report on Nam Joo Hyuk, accusing him of bullying an individual for 6 years from middle school to high school. The anonymous tipper revealed the picture of the school yearbook as proof and further said that the actor belonged to a group that took part in bullying, harassment techniques such as stealing money, cussing, etc.

The tipper continued by saying that Nam Joo Hyuk would torture him by throwing mechanical pencil refills at home and pull away his chair. He also confirmed that there are other victims who were bullied in worse ways and are currently receiving treatment for the psychological disorders developed during those days. Some stay away from watching TV so as to not come across him, given how his popularity increased in the last few months due to the success of his last drama.

The individual said that he did not want anything else but to help others who have or are going through a similar situation and hope to be brought to justice. Currently, there is no response from Nam Joo Hyuk or his representative agency and no other individual has come forward to confirm the allegations that have been put on Nam Joo Hyuk.

Nam Joo Hyuk began his career as a model, and appeared in several music videos before making his screen debut in 2014 with ‘The Idle Mermaid;. He rose to prominence with his role in the television series ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015), and has since became notable for his leading roles in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ (2016), ‘The Bride of Habaek’ (2017), ‘The Light in Your Eyes’ (2019), ‘The School Nurse Files’ (2020), ‘Start Up’ (2020), and ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ (2022) .

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

