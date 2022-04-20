‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ star Nam Joo Hyuk in talks to lead webtoon based drama ‘Vigilante’

On April 20th, Nam Joo Hyuk's agency, Management Soop announced, "Nam Joo Hyuk is positively reviewing the drama 'Vigilante' as his next work." 'Vigilante' is a drama based on a Naver webtoon of the same name drawn by Kim Gyu Sam. It is about Ji Yong, a victim who lost her mother to a neighbourhood gangster, who receives a light sentence compared to the crime and judges those who continue to commit crimes.

It is the story of Kim Ji Yong , who imposes punishments as he sees fit, Choi Mi Ryeo , a reporter who notices his existence, and Jo Heon, an investigator who tracks down the existence of Vigilante. Nam Joo Hyuk was offered the role of Ji Yong, a dark hero who hunts criminals in 'Vigilante'.

Nam Joo Hyuk is a South Korean model and actor. He began his career as a model, and appeared in several music videos before making his screen debut in 2014 with ‘The Idle Mermaid’. He rose to prominence with his role in the television series ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015), and has since became notable for his leading roles in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’ (2016), ‘The Bride of Habaek’ (2017), ‘The Light in Your Eyes’ (2019), ‘The School Nurse Files’ (2020), ‘Start Up’ (2020), and ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ (2022) .

In 2021, Nam Joo Hyuk was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 owing to his successful acting and modelling career.

