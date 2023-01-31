Twenty-Five, Twenty-One star Nam Joo Hyuk to begin his mandatory military enlistment on THIS date

An official of SOOP said in a phone call with a South Korean media outlet on January 31st, "Nam Joo Hyuk passed the military police squad today." On January 5th, Nam Joo Hyuk applied for and interviewed for the police force of the Military Police. On this day, he received the final acceptance notice. He is expected to enlist on March 20 at the earliest.

First, they receive basic military training for five weeks at the Army Training Center. After completing education at the comprehensive administrative school, he will move to his own regiment. The position has not yet been determined. Nam Joo Hyuk finished filming the Disney+ original series 'Vigilante' last month. He will be resting and taking care of himself till he enlists.



His last film was Remember, which is a film about Alzheimer's patient Pil Joo (Lee Sung Min), who seeks out a pro-Japanese who killed his entire family and takes revenge after 60 years of planning, and In Gyu (Nam Joo Hyuk), his 20-year-old best friend who unintentionally gets caught up in his revenge.

'In Gyu', played by Nam Joo Hyuk, is an ordinary young man in his 20s who works at a family restaurant with 'Pil Joo' (Lee Sung Min), an old man in his 80s who works at a nuclear power plant. He readily accepts Pil Joo's offer to take care of his part-time job if he helps drive for just one week, and he is pointed out as a suspect in the incident due to CCTV footage taken at the scene. Pil Joo, who shared a friendship that transcends the age difference, is nowhere to be seen, and he is embarrassed and confused when an incident occurs wherever he drives.



Nam Joo Hyuk was born in 1994. Debuted in the entertainment industry as a model in 2013, starting with KBS 2TV's 'Who Are You - School 2015', he was reborn as a rising star through tvN's 'Cheese in the Trap', SBS' 'Moon Lovers - Scarlet Heart Ryeo', and MBC's 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo'. Through JTBC's 'The Light in Your Eyes', he has grown into a popular actor in his 20s. In addition, while showing off the charm of a young star with Netflix's ‘The School Nurse Files', tvN's 'Startup', and tvN's 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One', he also increased screen attention with the films 'Anseong', 'Josee' and 'Remember'.

