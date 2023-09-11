Twenty Five Twenty One, Yumi Cells 2, and more win at Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards

The winners of the Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards have been announced. Notable winners include Twenty Five Twenty One, starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, Yumi Cells 2, starring Kim Go Eun and GOT7's Jinyoung, and Reborn Rich, featuring Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been, and Lee Sung Min, among others.

On September 11, 2023, the Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards ceremony unfolded at the Lotte Hotel Seoul, marking a tradition that commenced in 2009. This prestigious event shines a spotlight on exceptional programs, as well as the individuals and collectives that have made significant contributions to the evolution of broadcasting culture.

Out of a pool of 266 noteworthy entries, SBS's documentary Guardians of Tundra emerged as the recipient of the coveted Daesang (Grand Prize), underscoring its outstanding quality and impact.

JTBC's Reborn Rich, featuring Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min, and Shin Hyun Been, claimed the Top Excellence award. This drama, with its global reach spanning over 170 regions, was recognized for its substantial role in propelling the Hallyu wave to new heights.

In the realm of Hallyu Expansion, tvN's Twenty Five, Twenty One, starring Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk, clinched the Excellence Award, solidifying its stature as a significant contributor to the international reach of Korean entertainment.

Furthermore, TVING's Yumi’s Cells 2, featuring Kim Go Eun and GOT7’s Jinyoung, garnered the Excellence Award in the OTT (over-the-top), Web, and App Content division, reaffirming their excellence in the digital content landscape.

What is Reborn Rich K-drama about?

Reborn Rich is a captivating fantasy drama that features Song Joong Ki as Yoon Hyun Woo, a devoted secretary to a prominent chaebol family. However, when a false accusation of embezzlement leads to his untimely demise, he is reborn as the family's youngest son, Jin Do Joon. Fueled by a burning desire for revenge, he hatches a cunning plan to seize control of the family company.

The drama also stars Shin Hyun Been as Seo Min Young, an anti-corruption investigation prosecutor committed to justice, and Lee Sung Min as Jin Yang Chul, the formidable head of the Soonyang Group.

What is Yumi’s cells 2 about?

Yumi’s Cells 1 and 2 unfolds the story of Yumi (Kim Go Eun), who once harbored dreams of becoming a writer but now finds herself as an ordinary office worker, leading a life seemingly as routine as her job. Yumi, characterized by her shyness and cautious nature, had closed herself off to love after a previous relationship ended.

However, the course of her life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), a video game creator. Their relationship blossoms, and love finds its way into their hearts. Yet, they eventually part ways as Woong seeks to establish himself, grappling with the challenges of maintaining a relationship with Yumi.

Yumi's solitude doesn't last for long, as her co-worker from the marketing team, Yoo Babi (Jinyoung), had always expressed his interest in her. With Babi's unwavering support and a newfound sense of confidence, Yumi opens herself up to the prospect of a new love while also pursuing her passion for writing. In a compelling twist of fate, Yumi crosses paths once more with Woong, now a successful CEO who believes he might get another chance with Yumi.

What is Twenty Five Twenty One about?

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One portrays a heartfelt love story between Na Hee-Do (Kim Tae-Ri) and Back Yi-Jin (Nam Joo-Hyuk).

Na Hee-Do is a dedicated member of her high school fencing team, but when the South Korean financial crisis hits, the school fencing team disbands. Overcoming numerous challenges, she eventually earns a spot on the sabre fencing national team.

The same financial crisis impacts Back Yi-Jin's life as well, leading to his family's financial downfall. This drastic change transforms his once-affluent lifestyle into one of financial struggle. While pursuing his studies, he takes on part-time jobs, including delivering newspapers, to make ends meet. Eventually, he embarks on a career as a sports reporter for a broadcasting network.

