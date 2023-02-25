Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’s Lee Joo Myung to play a wrestler in a new drama alongside Jang Dong Yoon? Find Out
Lee Joo Myung and Jang Dong Yoon have been cast in the latest drama called The Sand Flower.
As a result of a South Korean media outlet on February 24th, Lee Joo Myung was cast in the role of Oh Yoo Kyung in the new drama 'The Sand Flower’ which is Korea's first wrestling drama. It is a delightful and lively human romantic comedy about the reunion of old wrestling prodigy Kim Baek Du and old alley master Oh Yoo Kyung.
The Sand Flower:
Lee Joo Myung played the role of Oh Yoo Kyung, a police officer belonging to the 3rd investigation division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's investigation department in 'The Sand Flower'. Oh Yoo Kyung plans to draw a beautiful youth romance with Kim Baek Du, who is a wrestling prodigy born as the youngest member of a family of wrestlers and has a visual.
'The Sand Flower' was written by Won Yu Jung and directed by Kim Jin Woo. Actor Jang Dong Yoon is said to have been in the limelight for the role of Kim Baek Du, the male lead. Meanwhile, Lee Joo Myung appeared in the tvN drama 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One', which ended last April.
Jang Dong Yoon in the drama:
Jang Dong Yoon took on the role of Kim Baek Du, a wrestling prodigy born as the youngest member of a family of wrestlers and equipped with visuals. Kim Baek Du plans to show exciting episodes after reuniting with Oh Yoo Kyung, a friend who grew up with him since childhood and who became a police officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. 'The Sand Flower' is expected to draw attention as the first wrestling drama in Korea. Expectations are high that it will bring a variety of fun from romance, humanism, and mystery.
Jang Dong Yoon in Oasis:
Another drama he is starring in is Oasis which tells the story of three young people who fought fiercely to protect their dreams, friendships, and first love, which were only once in their lives, against the backdrop of a turbulent Korea from the 1980s to the 1990s.
