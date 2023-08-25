TWICE achieves 7 billion cumulative streams on Spotify; becomes fastest K-pop girl group to do so

TWICE becomes the only female K-pop act to surpass 7 billion streams on Spotify to date. The More & More artist achieved this feat in just 1,971 days after they first established their presence on Spotify starting in 2018. TWICE is the first female K-pop artist in history to achieve and the second overall artist in the K-pop industry to register this feat behind BTS.

TWICE’s Top 5 most-streamed songs on Spotify

The Top 5 TWICE songs on Spotify with the most number of streams are as follows. What is Love takes the top spot with over 371 million streams. The song was released in 2018 as the lead single from their fifth EP with the same name. The Feels takes second place in the list with over 354 million streams. This song took the world by storm when it was released in 2021. The Feels marked the group's first single in English. The third place is secured by Talk that Talk with over 197 million streams. It was released in 2022 as the lead single of their eleventh EP, Between 1&2. MOONLIGHT SUNRISE takes fourth place with over 123 million streams. The song was released in 2023 as TWICE's second single in English. The fifth and last place is acquired by SET ME FREE with over 68 million streams on Spotify. It was released as a lead single for their twelfth EP Ready to Be in March 2023.

Advertisement

TWICE is currently on its world tour

The amazing K-pop group TWICE is currently in the midst of their fifth world tour. Twice 5th World Tour Ready to Be began on April 15, 2023, at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul. The tour is being headlined by TWICE in support of their twelfth EP Read to Be which was released in March 2023. The ongoing tour will conclude in December 2023. TWICE will be covering South Korea, Australia, Japan, the United States, Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Thailand, and the Philippines as part of its fifth world tour. The ongoing TWICE's World Tour has received overwhelming support from the fans with sold-out shows and extra shows being added for the fans. TWICE’s Jihyo also released her solo album ZONE recently with the lead single Killin’ Me Good.

ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 17 Highlights: Footballer Lee Kang In and BTS' SUGA discuss dreams, fears and hopes candidly

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat