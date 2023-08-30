TWICE adds Melbourne, Jakarta, Mexico City and São Paulo stops for Ready To Be World Tour

TWICE announced that they will be heading to Melbourne and Jakarta in November and December 2023, respectively. The group released a bunch of new dates along with the cities and their venues to commence the third segment of their Ready To Be World Tour. Fans were excited to see their cities on the poster and were quick to look for the venue in which the tour concert would be held.

TWICE's Ready To Be World Tour in Melbourne and Jakarta

TWICE will be heading to Melbourne, a city in Australia to perform at Marvel Stadium on November 4. It is said the venue has a capacity of around 53,000 people. TWICE will be the first-ever K-pop act to perform at the venue. On December 23, TWICE will be performing at Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta. The venue has an estimated capacity of 82,000 seats again making them the first K-pop act to perform at the venue. Some hailed TWICE to be leading towards world domination given that the allotted venues had the capacity to cater to a larger audience and fans alike. They have been TWICE'S biggest venues to date.

TWICE's Ready To Be World Tour in Mexico City and São Paulo

After wrapping up their 2023 dates, TWICE will be moving towards February 2024 where they will be performing on February 3 and February 6. TWICE will be visiting the Foro Sol in Mexico City to perform their Ready To Be World Tour setlist. The venue is estimated to have 65,000 seats. They will be wrapping up their 2024 dates with their last performance at Allianz Parque in São Paulo on February 6. They will be the first female K-pop act to be at the venue. TWICE’s world tour began in South Korea in April 2023 and since then they have covered Australia, Japan, and North America. Currently, their tour continues in Singapore.

