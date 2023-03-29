TWICE adds yet another achievement as latest album READY TO BE remains on Top 15 of Billboard 200 for 2 weeks

The 12th mini album 'READY TO BE', a new album by K-Pop girl group 'TWICE', took 11th place. It was in the top 15 of the Billboard 200 for two weeks in a row following last week. According to the latest chart released by Billboard on the 28th (local time), Twice's twelfth mini-album 'Ready to Be' ranked 11th on the 'Billboard 200', down 9 places from the previous week's 2nd place. The title song 'Set Me Free' of 'Ready to Be' ranked 95th on the Billboard's detailed chart 'Global 200'.

JYP Entertainment recently announced the news of TWICE’s fifth world tour, 'TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE', and a total of 14 regions in Korea, Australia, Japan, and North America. Announced the first plan for a 17-time tour to be held at Among them, the performances at Sopai Stadium in Los Angeles in June and at MetLife Stadium in New York in July are larger than the encore concert at Bank of California Stadium in Los Angeles, where TWICE achieved 'the first K-pop girl group to perform and sell out at North American stadiums' in May last year. The news of the event made us realize the status of the group.

On March 22nd, tickets for the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium performance, which will be held on June 10th, were opened, and sold out quickly, as evidenced by the high interest. With this, TWICE became the first K-pop girl group to sell out concerts at the US SoFi Stadium, and showed off their worldwide popularity by setting a record of '2 consecutive sold-out concerts in North America'. In addition to Los Angeles, they set a record of selling out all seats in 4 North American regions and Australia. The concert, which was originally scheduled to be held once each in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, Auckland, Houston, Chicago, and Toronto, Canada, sold out quickly after ticketing booths opened.

