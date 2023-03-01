TWICE, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE trainer Shin Seon Jeong make it to Billboard’s ‘Women in Music’ category

Girl group TWICE, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE training and development leader Shin Seon Jeong become the first Koreans to make it to the ‘Women in Music’ category of Billboard. The latter-mentioned group of ladies will be awarded for their brilliance in the field of music today. Additionally, the K-pop girl group TWICE will be performing at the ceremony too. Besides the aforementioned group of ladies, HYBE presidents including Allison Kaye, Jules Ferree, and Jennifer McDaniels will also be awarded at the ceremony. Billboard Women in Music or Billboard WIM is a yearly event that aims to commemorate significant names in the field of music. The category is further divided into composition, songwriting, singing, music education, and more.

The ceremony is aimed at celebrating the work of those women who not only create or fuel good work but in fact inspire other women to do so. The honors of the ceremony are creatively divided into various categories like the Triple Threat Award (excellence in acting, singing, dancing) and the Powerhouse Award (dominance by popularity). One of the most significant and popular accolades of the Billboard Women in Music awards is the Billboard Woman of the Decade Award. The first ever Billboard Women of the Decade Award was received by Taylor Swift for a spectacular performance throughout the second decade of the 21st century.

TWICE is a South Korean girl group that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015. The group currently has nine members that include Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Sana, Momo, Mina, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE’s claim to fame was the group’s 2016 single ‘Cheer Up’. The track made TWICE a national favorite and was quick to top multiple weekly charts within a few weeks of its release. TWICE is currently one of the most popular girl groups in South Korea.

Min Hee Jin

Min Hee Jin is the current CEO of HYBE’s sub-label ADOR. She has contributed her creative efforts to a myriad of unique and mind-blowing K-pop group and album concepts. Min Hee Jin is the brain behind the visual branding of a large number of K-pop groups. The latter-mentioned groups include Red Velvet, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO, and f(x). Min Hee Jin was originally appointed as a branding officer at HYBE, she later became the CEO of HYBE’s sub-label ADOR (All Doors One Room).

Shin Seon Jeong

Shin Seon Jeong is the training and development leader of the South Korean multinational entertainment company HYBE. She will be honored at the upcoming ceremony for her remarkable contribution to the success of HYBE’s groups.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NewJeans' OMG joins BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom as 2nd longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard's Hot 100