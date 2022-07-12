TWICE: All nine members renew contracts with JYP Entertainment

All nine members of the girl group TWICE have renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment! On July 12, a representative of JYP Entertainment confirmed the news, sharing that TWICE’s members decided to renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment based on their strong trust.

The statement read, “Ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contracts this fall, all members of TWICE completed renewing their contracts.” Further, the statement elaborated, “TWICE, who played a crucial role in establishing JYP’s status, and JYP, which became a reliable source of support for TWICE growing to become a representative K-pop girl group, agreed based on this similar trust to renew the contracts with confidence in an even better future.”

Comprising nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, TWICE was formed through the television program ‘Sixteen’ in 2015, and debuted in October of the same year, with their extended play ‘The Story Begins’.

Their 2016 single ‘Cheer Up’ became the best-performing single of the year, and TWICE went on to bag ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards for the same. Their third EP, ‘Twicecoaster: Lane 1’ (October 2016) became the highest-selling Korean girl group album of 2016.

Earlier this year, TWICE became the first female K-pop artist in history to ever hold a stadium concert in the United States, with their encore concert, ‘TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ ENCORE’. This concert followed their record-setting concert tour, TWICE’s fourth world tour ‘III’. With the concert tour, TWICE set a new record for the most-attended North American tour by any Korean girl group in history.

