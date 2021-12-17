TWICE alum Chaeyoung is helping us streamline the winter trends we ACTUALLY want to keep

Chaeyoung aka Son Chae-young is the 22-year-old South Korean rapper and singer who’s a part of one of the most popular all-girl bands in the world–TWICE. At just 22, the idol has come a long way than usual 22-year-olds thanks to her star power and exposure. Apart from music, the idol has also developed great style chops over the years, so when we’re looking for winter trends to keep us stylish this season. We’re not looking anywhere farther than Chaeyoung! And here's why you shouldn't too!

Metallics are in: Give your wardrobe a reason to celebrate by embracing the opulence of silver and gold. whichever you choose, you’ll shine bright. Metallic materials and bright shades go hand in hand when it comes to vibrant pieces that make a bold statement. The desire for escape has given rise to avant-garde space-age looks in a nod to the futuristic fashion of the 1960s, with silver fabrics, sequins and spacesuits.

Oversize: With the influx of xl down puffer jackets, faux-fur teddy coats and oversized knits, designers made the arrival of winter seem oh so appealing. And all the parkas, aviator jackets, trenches, ranger boots—are definitely the new khaki uniform and has a military spirit.

Hippie chic: This motley look juxtaposes patterns, colours and patchwork. The result is bohemian and unbridled but chicly cohesive nevertheless.

OTT all the way: Feathers, sparkles and sequins come out for ultramodern glamorous outfits that are made for dancing ’til dawn.

