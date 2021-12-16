TWICE alum Dahyun is our go to inspiration for winter style; Here’s why

Dahyun is also known as Kim Da-Hyun, is the famous and ultra-stylish South Korean singer and rapper in TWICE. At only 23 years old, the star has mastered music, rapping and, of course, effortless fashion statements. So as the cold settles in, we’re looking at the best winter style tips from the style star herself.

Good ol’ pleated pants make a triumphant comeback. They’re the perfect work-appropriate trousers to pair with your favourite sweaters and blouses but you can dress them down with t-shirts on weekends, too! Opt for jewel tones! The subtle indigo shade will go with tons of staples you already have. These jewel-toned velvet trousers are the perfect opportunity to play with texture in your wardrobe.

Black turtleneck sweaters always dominate the colder months, but this winter, try getting a little more playful with your colour palettes.

Vegan leather (aka “pleather”) has evolved from the plasticky stuff of the past. Nowadays, there are tons of options on the market that feel like the real deal but are cheaper and more ethical. And when it comes to winter trends, it's all about colour. Classic black leather will always hold a place in our hearts but this season, jewel tones have taken over. Brighten up dreary winter days with a pop of colour-emerald green, ruby red, and sapphire blue!

This season, make Cher Horowitz proud by wearing your boldest plaid print coats. If you don’t already have a plaid coat in your wardrobe, it’s time to add one to your rotation. It instantly adds a flair of sophistication to any outfit!

