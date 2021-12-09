TWICE alum Jeongyeon has ridiculously good style and we’re taking notes

Jeongyeon aka Yoo Jeong-yeon is only 25 years old but has got the talent that takes years to harvest! The singer is not only a massively successful member of Korea’s biggest all-girl band TWICE but also an awe-worthy style star on the rise. Under JYP entertainment, the idol joined the music group back in 2015, and in the years since then, she has not only gotten better as a singer but also improved her style chops. Today, we’re looking at some of our favourite winter trends, inspired by Jeongyeon herself!

Knit attack: Why stick to just sweaters when it comes to your knitwear this fall? Try out skirts, dresses, coats, and more for a cosy look that will keep you warm without too many layers. What’s more, it’s a great way to add a bit of texture to a simpler styling pair.

Preppy minis: The shift-style mini looks are starting this Winter and carrying straight through to Spring 2022 (at very least!). Whether you’re looking for a skirt, dress, or coat, go for simple and clean lines with little fuss, to be styled with everything from chunky lace-up boots to heeled Mary Janes.

Colour shift: This lavender hue is a whole mood this season! While pink has reigned supreme for the past few years, pale purple — or lilac — is gaining steam for Winter 2022. It’s a great transitional color, as it can be styled in everything from heavy coats to trousers, midi skirts to knitwear.

