TWICE alum Jihyo is inspiring the winter wardrobe of our dreams; Here’s what we love

24 years old Park Ji-hyo aka Jihyo is the leader and lead vocalist of one of the most popular all-girl bands in South Korea–TWICE. While she’s young, the idol is a style maverick in the making. From being an A list music icon to a style star with the chops of a fashion diva already, the icon aces it all. SO this season, we’re looking at some winter trends inspired by the TWICE leader herself.

Pleated skirts: Back from a few years ago, it’s time to re-invest in the tailored trend that still not only boasts romantic flair, but movement as well. It can be effortlessly worn with everything from a crewneck knit and flats for brunch to a button-down and heels for the office and are additionally amazing for layering.

Bling all day: Who says that you have to wait until evening — or even New Year’s Eve — to indulge in a sparkly moment? Designers this season are all for the daytime sequin, making a case for dresses, trenches, and tops with a bit of sparkle.

Bag it: Though ’90s logo-mania surely had its moment in the sun, understated logos are more sought after today. Think: classic, iconic, and not too loud. Case in point, refer to Gucci and Louis Vuitton’s latest drops. While this trend works wonderfully well if you are one to keep things understated, don't be afraid to app a spunk of colour in your outfit when you carry a minimal bag.

