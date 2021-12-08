TWICE alum Momo has aced cool girl style this winter; Here’s what we love

Momo aka Momo Hirai is the multi-talented member of the South Korean girl group TWICE! Along with being a great singer the idol is also a rapper, dancer and an absolute style star. At only 25 years old, the icon is already in the lead with her amazing style. Today, we’re looking at the singer herself for inspiration to amp up our current wardrobe. Scroll down for Momo’s fail-safe trends.

Chunk is in: A cosy cardigan makes transitioning from early fall to chilly days comfy. While we've grown to love long, duster-like cardigans for coverage, they're not the best choice for layering under coats or jackets. Don't give up on these staples, but consider adding a textured cardigan to your rotation.

Anything you wear — even the most classic or basic item — immediately looks trendier in a this-season colour. There are three ways to go. If you're into neutrals try a warm brown, tan or beige instead of cool black, grey and navy. If you want a pop of colour to brighten your current wardrobe, try a bold pink instead of red. If you prefer pastels try lilac, mauve or lavender.

If your style is a bit edgy, this is just for you! Tailored pants in faux leather give any dress-casual wardrobe attitude. You can switch up your pants game (and give your jeans and joggers a break) with a pair of faux leather trousers with an elastic waist and upgrade your joggers. With an elastic drawstring waist, roomy thighs and a tapered leg, these comfy pants will surely give your basic sweats some serious competition.

Also read: Happy Birthday TWICE’s Nayeon: 7 times we were in awe of her superbly comfortable fashion sense