TWICE alum Momo’s inexpensive style tricks that always make her look stylish

Japanese singer Momo Hirai more popularly known as Momo from TWICE is a superstar in her own right. Be it dancing, singing, rapping or being a fashion star, the 25-year-old does it all. As a part of the massive girl group of TWICE, the alum obviously has access to the best of style and fashion, but still manages to make basics feel more stylish than ever. With us being basic as ever and not having a glam team around at all times, who better to look at for fashion inspiration than Momo herself? Scroll down to see some of her simplest tricks and staples that always make her look ridiculously stylish.

Colourful suits: Every season, there seems to be a new take on suiting and fun, colourful shades are the trend to know about for this season! It's also worth noting that this season, the cuts are a bit slimmer and less oversized than in past seasons.

Everyday athleisure: If you have amassed a collection of athleisure in your closet recently, rest assured that you'll be able to wear it long into the future. It-Girls like Tzuyu, MOMO, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid all rely on styling these fitness uniforms in a cool way! You can add a pair of heels, a nice pair of sunglasses or even a cute statement bag, this style works with everything!

Loungewear: A lot has changed since 2020 but one thing that hasn't is that comfort is still king right now, and that's certainly not changing anytime soon. With designers redefining chic loungewear, our fashion inspirations like MOMO are offering more directional takes, though, with knit matching sets and relaxed linen suiting that puts a whole new spin on comfort dressing.

