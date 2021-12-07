TWICE alum Sana is the style star we need to take notes from

Sana Minatozaki aka Sana of the popular all-girl band TWICE is an undoubted style star in the making. While she is only 24 years old, the Japanese singer has style chops worthy of eyeing. From preppy chic to feminine florals, the multi-talented idol aces it all. Today, we’re looking straight at the star for some fresh new fashion inspiration. Scroll down for the trends you must embody from the icon.

Taking a break from preppy chicness, and on the opposite end of the spectrum from prep, ’90s-esque punky plaids are back. Edgy, dark plaid pleated skirts, pants, and dresses will make you feel like the coolest girl in school.

This fall, basics are getting elevated with an eye-catching twist: the addition of heavy metals. Silver, gold, and bronze will be some of the hottest hues of the season. A far cry from the pale beiges of seasons past, designers are finally taking a cue and are creating pieces in nudes of all skin tones. From deep browns to warm camel hues, shades of nude are the colours to choose this season.

One of the most dominant trends of fall 2020 is strong, bold geometric shapes. Abstract lines and dots are adorning everything from oversized coats to your favourite sweaters. With this trend, the more out-of-the-box, the better.

