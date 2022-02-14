TWICE alum Tzuyu ALWAYS looks chic thanks to these cool trends

Taiwanese singer and a member of TWICE, Chou Tzu-yu aka Tzuyu is easily the youngest and most stylish member of the all-girl group. Her style is fun, on-trend, colourful and full of experiments that one wouldn't dare to make, especially someone in the public eye. But the fashion statements and how she carries them off are a testament to the 22-year-old’s iconic style and angelic looks. Today, we’re looking at the star for some fashion inspiration. Scroll down to learn some trends Tzuyu always follows.

Unique: You can leave the double-breasted wool toppers and classic trench coats alone; the new approach is to embrace unique outerwear that feels almost like a vintage find. Whether it's coloured faux fur or a leather trench, you'll want to go for something distinctive rather than simplistic.

Sets: Matching sets are a girl's best friend—especially if you’re following Tzuyu’s style. Vibrant colours, cool patterns, and dramatic silhouettes are on the menu if you're looking to replicate the effortless cool of Tzuyu’s best fashion moments.

Mini dresses: While a new take on a classic aesthetic is much-needed so style it with some in many ways, one line of continuity is the importance of a mini dress. Styled with colourful and cool tights and jewelled heels, it's a less buttoned-up approach to formal dressing.

Cut outs: Risque cutouts have been trending for a while, and they've made their way into the closets of style icons like Tzuyu. Part of its prevalence stems from it-girls like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Tzuyu and more who've featured cutouts heavily within their styles and wardrobes.

