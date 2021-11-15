TWICE and ATEEZ announce dates for upcoming magnum opus world tours

On November 15, TWICE officially announced their fourth world tour 'III' along with the first set of stops. The tour will kick off in Seoul on December 24 through 26 at KSPO Dome before moving to the United States from February 16th to 26th. Their performances will be held in 5 major cities in the United States in Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York. Previously in October, the girl group first hinted at their upcoming tour through the music video for 'The Feels', now we have the news confirmed!

You can check out TWICE's announcement below:

On the other hand, ATEEZ has officially announced the dates and cities for their upcoming world tour 'The Fellowship: Beginning of the End'! After kicking off in Seoul on January 7, 2022, ATEEZ’s tour will take them to five cities in the United States (Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, Dallas, and Los Angeles) and six cities in Europe (Amsterdam, London, Paris, Berlin, Warsaw, and Madrid). Previously, On November 14, following their online concert 'ATEEZ XR Show [FEVER: eXtended edition]', ATEEZ announced the launch of their 2022 world tour, 'The Fellowship: Beginning of the End.' ATEEZ’s previous world tour, 'The Fellowship: Map the Treasure,' was cut short in 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

You can check out ATEEZ's announcement below:

ATEEZ 2022 WORLD TOUR [THE FELLOWSHIP : BEGINNING OF THE END] Poster



2022. 1. 7 - 1. 9

SEOUL



2022. 1. 18 - 1. 30

USA



2022. 2. 13 - 3. 1

EUROPE#TheFellowship #Beginning_Of_The_End #ATEEZ #에이티즈 pic.twitter.com/gxdtiuyeIx — ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ATEEZofficial) November 14, 2021

Naturally, fandoms are elated with the news and cannot wait for their favourite groups to commence on a world tour!

Meanwhile, TWICE's third studio album 'Formula Of Love: O+T = <3' recorded the Biggest First-Day Sales by a Girl group this year, beating the previous record set by their 10th mini-album 'Taste Of Love', which was released back in June. In the case of 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3', the number of copies sold was 238,631, whereas the number of copies sold for 'Taste of Love' was 180,236. TWICE will release a Japanese Christmas-themed single titled 'Doughnut', sometime in December.

