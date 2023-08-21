TWICE and ITZY creator J.Y. Park rumored to be joining hands with KBS to create another vocal girl group

Park Jin Young (J.Y. Park) of JYP Entertainment is reportedly set to join hands with KBS to create a legendary girl group. Park Jin Young is known for having created various popular idol groups in the past, including Wonder Girls, Miss A, TWICE, ITZY, and NMIXX.

J.Y. Park will be partnering with KBS for the process

On August 21 KST, an exclusive media outlet released that Park Jin Young is all set to feature in an upcoming KBS variety show scheduled for later this year.

Park Jin Young's new program is designed to follow a format that involves the creation of a project vocal group composed of legendary female vocalists from the music industry. This time, instead of working with trainees aspiring to become K-pop idols, he is collaborating with renowned female vocalists who have made a significant impact on the music industry. This unique approach is garnering attention, as people are curious to witness the chemistry between Park Jin Young and the other members of the variety show, as well as the kind of synergy they will exhibit.

Many are eagerly anticipating the show, considering J.Y. Park's history of success as the head of JYP Entertainment. He has been responsible for the creation and management of numerous successful solo artists and groups. This track record has heightened expectations about what he will bring to the stage this time.

Who is J.Y. Park, and which K-pop groups has he helped create through survival shows?

Park Jin Young, also popularly known by his stage name J.Y. Park, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive, and reality television show judge. In 1997, he became the owner of the highly successful entertainment company called JYP Entertainment, which has produced massively popular K-pop idols and groups. The entertainment company is a part of the Big 3 in South Korea, and J.Y. Park has transformed the company into a successful venture.

JYP Entertainment formed the successful groups 2AM and 2PM through the Mnet documentary Hot Blood, which gave rise to the eleven-member boy band known as One Day. While 2AM primarily focused on ballad songs, their counterpart, 2PM, specialized in more dance-focused music.

TWICE, the highly popular girl group, was formed as a result of a survival show called SIXTEEN, which aired on Mnet from May to July 2015. JYP Entertainment orchestrated the creation of the group through this program, which featured sixteen JYP trainees. Apart from the eventual TWICE members, the SIXTEEN participants included individuals who have gone on to become members of other notable groups, such as Chaeryeong from ITZY, Jiwon from fromis_9, and soloists Jeon Somi, Chaeyeon, and Natty.

Stray Kids, the beloved K-pop band, also emerged from a survival show. Differing from typical survival formats, this show focused on the trainees collaborating and working together toward their shared goal of debuting. Notably, the members were selected by the group's leader and the long-time JYP trainee, Bang Chan. The survival show, also titled Stray Kids, followed a distinctive 'trainees versus JYP' concept.

