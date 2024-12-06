TWICE and Megan Thee Stallion slay the game in Strategy music video from 14th mini-album; Watch

TWICE has finally released the much-anticipated music video for the title track Strategy from their 14th mini album of the same name. The music video also features American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, bringing in the heat and extra oomph!

Check out the Strategy music video here.

On December 6, 2024, TWICE unveiled the music video for Strategy, the title track of their 14th mini-album, featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The 3-minute, 50-second video opens with TWICE's iconic formation and showcases their intricate choreography. The members dazzle in glamorous yet trendy outfits, looking as fabulous as ever. Megan Thee Stallion makes a striking appearance with a smooth rap verse, adding an electrifying edge to the song.

TWICE’s 14th mini-album, titled Strategy, consists of 7 songs, including the title track. Apart from the Strategy title track featuring Megan Thee Stallion, the B-side tracks of the record include Kiss My Troubles Away, Like It Like It, Sweetest Obsession, Keeper, Magical, and Strategy.

Previously, TWICE was featured in the remix version of the viral track Mamaushi from Megan Thee Stallion. The track is from the rapper’s newly released album MEGAN: ACT II, which consists of a total of 31 songs. Originally, the song was in collaboration with the Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba, and it initially became extremely popular among fans.

TWICE made their debut in 2016 with 9 members, including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Formed by JYP Entertainment, they made their debut through a television music reality show, Sixteen. Some of the popular songs by the group include Cheer Up, TT, Likey, What is Love?, Fancy, Feel Special, YES or YES, More & More, I Can't Stop Me, and Alcohol-Free, among others.

Advertisement

Moreover, the group released their fifth Japanese album, Dive, in the summer of 2024. They also held concerts along with the release of the album in Yanmar Stadium Nagai and Nissan Stadium in June 2024. TWICE is the first female foreign group and the second after TVXQ to be announced as the main act at the Nissan Stadium.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Rosé shares her toxic till the end love story in Gilmore Girls-coded music video; WATCH