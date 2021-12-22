TWICE and NCT 127 maintain a strong hold on Billboard 200

The Billboard 200 chart for the week ending on December 25 has been released, and groups TWICE and NCT 127 are going strong! NCT 127’s latest album, Sticker, ranks No. 82, while TWICE’s third full-length album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 ranks No. 84 on Billboard’s main albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

NCT 127’s Sticker has been charting on the Billboard 200 chart for 13 consecutive weeks since its release on September 17. The album debuted at No. 3 in September, which makes it the longest-charting Korean album of the year on the chart. Earlier this year, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE had also spent a total of 13 weeks on the chart, non-consecutively.

TWICE’s rank on the chart with Formula of Love: O+T=<3 also comes as a personal record for the girl group, as this is their first ever album to chart for 5 weeks on Billboard 200. Additionally, this is the first K-pop girl group album this year to achieve this feat. Previously, TWICE had held this record with their mini album, Taste of Love, which had charted for 3 weeks.

Congratulations to NCT 127 and TWICE!

