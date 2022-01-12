TWICE and NCT make THESE new records on Billboard 200; Find out

On January 12, Billboard revealed that TWICE’s third studio album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' had spent its eighth consecutive week on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, making it the group’s first album ever to achieve the feat. For the week ending on January 15, 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' stayed strong at number 148 on the Billboard 200.

On top of extending its own record as the longest-charting K-pop girl group album released in 2021, 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' has now also become only the second K-pop girl group album in history ever to spend eight weeks on the Billboard 200 (following BLACKPINK‘s 'THE ALBUM').

Meanwhile, Billboard revealed that NCT’s latest studio album 'Universe' had ranked number 67 on the latest Billboard 200, marking its third consecutive week on the chart. 'Universe' also spent its third consecutive week at number 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to sweeping the number 6 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart. The album ranked number 9 on this week’s Independent Albums chart as well.

Also, NCT 127’s latest studio album 'Sticker' extended its own record on the Billboard 200 as the longest-charting K-pop album released in 2021. After debuting at number 3 in September, the album has spent 16 consecutive weeks on the chart, ranking number 149 for the week ending on January 15.

