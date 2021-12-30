TWICE and NCT sweep top spots on Billboard 200 Albums chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week of January 1! NCT 127 is ending the year on a high note by extending their own 2021 record on the Billboard 200! Billboard revealed that NCT 127’s latest studio album 'Sticker' had stayed strong at number 85 on its Top 200 Albums chart for the week ending on January 1.

After initially debuting at number 3, 'Sticker' has now spent 14 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, making it the only K-pop album released in 2021 to chart for 14 weeks (consecutive or non-consecutive). NCT 127 is also only the third K-pop artist in history to chart an album for 14 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, following BTS and BLACKPINK. Also, NCT’s new studio album 'Universe' debuted at number 1 on this week’s World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their second full-group album to enter the Billboard 200.

TWICE has made Billboard history with their latest album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3'. On December 29 local time, Billboard announced that TWICE’s third studio album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' had climbed back up its Top 200 Albums chart for the week ending on January 1. In its sixth consecutive week on the Billboard 200, 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' shot back up to number 36, setting a new record for the highest sixth-week ranking of any album by a female K-pop act in history on Billboard’s main albums chart.

The only other album by a female K-pop act ever to spend six weeks on the Billboard 200 at all is BLACKPINK‘s 'THE ALBUM.' Congratulations to NCT 127 and TWICE.

