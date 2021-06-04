TWICE announce comeback premier show details with date and time for title track Alcohol Free MV

Read on to know the highly anticipated comeback details of TWICE’s Taste of Love album.

June is probably the best month yet for Korean culture fans. It’s filled with great K-Dramas, new artists and comebacks of old artists! TWICE is making a summer comeback with their 10th mini album titled ‘Taste of Love’. ONCEs, their fandom, had been waiting for quite a long time for their next release and this album comes like a boon to them.

Taste of Love consists of seven songs, including an English version of their previous song ‘Cry For Me’. To celebrate this comeback, TWICE will be holding a comeback premiere show titled With TWICE: Tasting the ‘Taste of Love’ on June 9, 12 PM KST (8:30 AM IST). It will be broadcasted on six of their social media platforms - Facebook, YouTube, VLive, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, simultaneously. The members will share their album’s behind-the-scenes stories, introduce the songs, and even talk about their participation in the album.

Along with the comeback show, the music video of their title track ‘Alcohol-Free’ will be released on the same day, June 9, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The first-ever performance of the title track will be on the popular western show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. ‘Alcohol-Free’ also is gaining more popularity as the CEO of JYP Entertainment, JY Park himself has written, composed and arranged the songs, with composer Lee Hae Sol also participating in composition.

The song has been given a romantic touch and will give listeners a feeling of enjoying their time at a beach with their loved ones.

The full album Taste of Love will release on June 11, 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST)

How excited are you for TWICE’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below!

Want to find more ONCEs to share all your TWICE obsessions with? Join Pinkvilla's official fanclub here.

Credits :TWICE Twitter

Share your comment ×