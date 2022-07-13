TWICE announces August comeback with ‘BETWEEN 1&2’; Releases teaser for 11th mini album

On July 12, JYP Entertainment confirmed that all nine members of their immensely popular girl group TWICE have renewed their contracts. The agency released a statement, sharing, “TWICE, who played a crucial role in establishing JYP’s status, and JYP, which became a reliable source of support for TWICE growing to become a representative K-pop girl group, agreed based on this similar trust to renew the contracts with confidence in an even better future.”

As the girl group’s fans, ONCE, celebrated this news, TWICE gave them even more reason to rejoice! Coming as the cherry on top of the happy day for their fans, TWICE surprised everyone by announcing their plans to release new music next month. On July 13 at midnight KST (July 12 at 8:30 am IST), TWICE announced that they will be returning with their 11th mini album, ‘BETWEEN 1&2’.

TWICE shared this news by dropping a teaser image for the upcoming mini album, which shows and pink, white, and cream-coloured light switch. The teaser image also reveals that TWICE’s 11th mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ will be released on August 26 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Pre-orders for the same start exactly one month prior to the release, on July 26.

In a notably sweet detail, the announcement was accompanied by the hashtags ‘#ThankYouONCE’ and ‘#ForeverWithONCE’. What makes this even more heartwarming, is that earlier in the day, after news of TWICE’s contract renewal broke, their fans had trended the hashtags ‘#ThankYouTWICE’ and ‘#ForeverWithTWICE’ worldwide.

Check out the teaser for TWICE’s upcoming 11th mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’, below:

Stay tuned for more updates!

