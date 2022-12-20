TWICE announces comeback with 12th mini album; To drop a pre-release English single

TWICE are all set to release new music. The girls will be releasing their 12th mini album along with a pre-release english single.

On December 21 at midnight KST, TWICE officially announced their comeback plan with ‘Our Youth’ early next year. The group will release a pre-release English single in January, followed by the release of their 12th mini album in March. More details about the comeback are yet to be revealed. The group made this announcement through their official social media accounts.

About TWICE

TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group consists of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyong, and Tzuyu. The group was formed by a survival revision program Sixteen in the year 2015. TWICE made their debut on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) ‘The Story Begins.’ The group rose to fame through their 2016 single ‘Cheer Up.’ Their next single ‘TT’ was also a huge success and is still considered as one of their best releases. Within 19 months after debut, TWICE had already sold over 1.2 million units of their four EPs and special albums.

Since then, TWICE has actively released music in South Korea, Japan, and now all around the world. Their first studio album with the lead single ‘Likey’ released in 2017, topping both Billboard’s World Albums and World Digital song sales, making them the first Korean female act to do so. The group signed with Republic Records for their American promotions. Because of their endearing songs and dynamic performances, TWICE has earned the title ‘Nation's Girl Group.’ Some of TWICE’s hit songs include, ‘Cheer Up (2016),’ TT (2016),’ ‘Signal (2017),’ ‘What Is Love (2018)’ and more.