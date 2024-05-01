TWICE announces fifth Japanese album DIVE scheduled to drop in July; know more

TWICE is the K-pop girl group that has been known to drop major hits like SET ME FREE, The Feels, What is Love, Dance The Night Away, and more. Recently they made a successful comeback with their 13th mini album With YOU-th.

Showering fans with good news TWICE is coming with brand new music soon. The girl group has announced plans to drop their 5th Japanese album in July this year.

TWICE to drop DIVE on July 17 before concluding their world tour READY TO BE

TWICE has come back bearing big news for fans with the announcement of new upcoming music. On April 30, 2024, KST afternoon, TWICE sent shockwaves through fandom by announcing their fifth Japanese comeback album DIVE.

Moreover, TWICE is gearing up to release DIVE on July 17 just before concluding their world tour READY TO BE in Japan. DIVE will be the girl group’s full album release in over two years and will become their fifth Japanese album after Celebrate in 2022.

It is interesting to note that TWICE will celebrate its 7th Japanese debut anniversary this year on June 28. The news of a new Japanese album increases the excitement among fans as it will be released soon after their anniversary.

TWICE announced the upcoming album with a water-themed picture featuring all the members dressed in mermaid-like ensembles. Further, DIVE will explore new music milestones for TWICE and bring about a new fresh era in the girl group’s discography.

What is TWICE up to?

TWICE is one of the most influential K-pop girl groups at the moment with nine members: Nayeon, Tzuyu, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Jeongyeon. TWICE dropped their comeback EP With YOU-th on February 23, 2024.

TWICE is currently on its fifth world tour READY TO BE. The girl group will kickstart the Japan leg of the tour on July 13, 2024, in Osaka for two sparkling performances at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai. Followed by two sets in Tokyo at the Ajinomoto Stadium on July 20 and 21.

TWICE will conclude READY TO BE with a big bang on July 27 and 28 by becoming the first foreign female artists to headline a concert at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

