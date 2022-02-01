TWICE becomes the first and only foreign female act to achieve THIS milestone on LINE MUSIC Japan

Girl group TWICE has achieved yet another massive milestone! The South Korean act has now officially hit one million followers on LINE MUSIC Japan. This makes TWICE the first and only foreign female act to reach this mark in the history of the platform. Previously, TWICE also became the first Korean act to hit 950,000 followers on LINE MUSIC Japan.

The girl group reached the one million mark just days after BTS did so in January 2022. With their achievement, TWICE is now the fifth most-followed artist on LINE MUSIC Japan, following fellow Korean act BTS, and Japanese artists GReeeN, Nishino Kana, and Aimyon.

TWICE made its Japanese debut in June 2017 under Warner Music Japan with the compilation album, ‘#TWICE’. The album ranked at number 2 on Japan’s Oricon Albums Chart with the highest first-week album sales by a K-Pop artist in the country in two years. Following this, TWICE became the first Korean girl group to receive a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for both an album and a CF single in the same year.

In 2017, TWICE ranked third in Billboard Japan’s year-end rankings in the Top Artist Category. TWICE was also the first Korean girl group to hold a Japanese dome tour with ‘TWICE Dome Tour 2019 “#Dreamday”’, garnering a total audience of 220,000 across five shows. TWICE’s most recent release in Japan is the group’s third Japanese studio album, ‘Perfect World’ (July 2021).

Congratulations to TWICE!