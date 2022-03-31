TWICE becomes the first female K-Pop artist to hold U.S. Stadium Concert

On March 31 at midnight KST (March 30, 8:30 pm IST), South Korean girl group TWICE announced an encore concert for their fourth world tour ‘III’. Scheduled for this May in Los Angeles, TWICE’s upcoming encore concert makes them the first female K-Pop artist in history to ever hold a stadium concert in the United States. Not only this, TWICE is only the second K-Pop act in history to ever do so, following BTS.

Titled ‘TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ ENCORE’, the concert will be held on May 14, at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets for the special encore concert go on sale starting April 6, according to the official notice. Check out the details below:

The upcoming historic encore concert follows TWICE’s record-setting concert tour. By performing in five cities in the United States, across seven sold-out shows, TWICE set a new record for the most-attended North American tour by any Korean girl group in history. Kicking off in Seoul, South Korea, with two offline concerts on December 25 and 26, 2021, TWICE’s fourth world tour ‘III’ continued in the United States in February 2022.

Meanwhile, TWICE also set a new record last week on the Oricon charts, becoming the first foreign female artist in Oricon’s history to top the weekly album chart with eight different albums. With this, TWICE now also ties with TVXQ to become the foreign artist with the second-highest number of albums hitting number 1 on the weekly chart (following BTS with nine albums).

