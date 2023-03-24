TWICE becomes first girl group ever to sell out California’s SoFi Stadium

Girl group TWICE has set yet another record. It has now become the only girl group in the world to have sold out California’s SoFi Stadium. While the aforementioned is a significant achievement, given TWICE’s history, it’s not exactly flabbergasting. Just last year, TWICE sold out LA’s Banc of California Stadium. The latter made TWICE the first K-pop girl group and the second K-pop group ever to have a stadium concert in the US. The only K-pop act to do so before them was BTS. It was recently revealed that TWICE is the only girl group ever that will perform as a headlining act at an NFL Stadium in the United States.

‘Ready To Be’ world tour

Their time in the US, for their ‘Ready To Be’ world tour will make them the first girl group so far to perform at the MetLife Stadium and the SoFi Stadium. Tickets to TWICE’s upcoming concert California’s SoFi Stadium were made available just a few days back on March 22, 2023. In no time, the stadium was completely sold out. The said concert will be held on June 10 this year. To embellish their aforementioned achievements, one must not forget that TWICE has sold out numerous other concert venues including the ones in North America and Australia.

TWICE in 2023

Girl group TWICE has had quite an eventful year so far. Earlier this month, the girl group was awarded with the ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award’ at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. Soon after the release of their latest mini album ‘Ready To Be’, TWICE was topping iTunes charts left and right. ‘Ready To Be’ is TWICE’s 12th EP. It was released earlier this month on March 10. There are seven tracks on the album.

The title track for ‘Ready To Be’ is titled ‘Set Me Free’ and is one of the most well-performing tracks on the album. ‘Ready To Be’ has proved to be a massive commercial success for TWICE. The album is jam-packed with 7 songs that embody an amalgam of various styles of music in their own unique ways. If the content of TWICE’s music in ‘Ready To Be’ were to be discussed, one would notice how it goes back and forth between seeking love, finding it and then losing it.

