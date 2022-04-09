TWICE becomes the first K-pop girl group to achieve THIS feat on Twitter

A little before 12 pm KST on April 9 (8:30 am IST), girl group TWICE crossed 10 million followers on their official Twitter account (@JYPETWICE). With this, TWICE becomes the first K-pop girl group to hit 10 million followers on the social media platform, while also extending their record as the most-followed K-pop girl group on Twitter.

With this latest achievement, TWICE joins BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and EXO, as the only K-pop idol groups who have amassed over 10 million followers on the social networking site to date.

Meanwhile, TWICE will be returning to Los Angeles in May, for the girl group’s upcoming encore concert, ‘TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ ENCORE’. TWICE made history with the announcement of the encore concert on March 31 at midnight KST (March 20, 8:30 pm IST), as this made them the first female K-Pop artist in history to ever hold a stadium concert in the United States, while also becoming only the second K-Pop act in history to ever do so, following BTS.

‘TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ ENCORE’ will be held at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, on May 14. The upcoming concert follows the girl group’s fourth world tour ‘III’, which also set a new record for the most-attended North American tour by any Korean girl group in history.

The tour kicked off in December 2021 in Seoul, South Korea, followed by its United States leg in February 2022.

Congratulations to TWICE on their latest achievement!

