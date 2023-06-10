TWICE becomes first K-pop girl group to cross over 1 million in album sales in US

TWICE became the first K-pop girl group to surpass 1 million album sales in the United States and more than quadruple their global tour. In 2020, TWICE marked an essential cooperation with Republic Records, a name under Universal Music, to target abroad business sectors effectively. They as of late began their 5th WORLD Tour 'READY TO BE', effectively sparkling the presence of K-pop's delegate amazing young lady bunch and making extraordinary collaboration.

TWICE’s achievements:

As the first K-pop girl group to sell more than one million copies of both their physical and digital albums in the United States, TWICE, who is currently touring the world, set a new record. The two collections and exhibitions, which are supposed to be a proportion of being a fan size, have delighted in hot worldwide prominence, reaffirming their gigantic impact and being a fan power. On March 25, the mini-album READY TO BE, which was released on March 10, debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 main album chart. wrote. Also, the absolute sales of the READY TO BE album and streaming surpassed 153,000 copies, breaking the record for the most elevated sales among K-pop girl groups. Beginning in June, they will be performing in North America from Los Angeles, Auckland, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Canada, New York, and Atlanta as they continue their fifth world tour.

TWICE’s activities:

So-Fi Arena is a space multiple times bigger in size and is said to be the most expensive stadium in the world and has a completion cost of 4.9 billion dollars, will hold its first solo concert as a K-pop girl group on October 10 and will be able to advance as a stadium artist. It is anticipated that it will serve as a solid foundation. They are anticipated to announce a stronger start than ever by matching their breath with the seated audience at So-Fi Stadium, the grand journey's first starting point in nine cities across the United States. As part of their fifth global tour, they will perform a single concert in Singapore, London, England, Paris, France, Berlin, Germany, Bangkok, and the Philippines in September. One of them was the Singapore performance, which was originally supposed to take place once on September 2, but when reservations opened, it sold out quickly.

