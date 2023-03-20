TWICE becomes the first K-Pop girl group to cross 150,000 album sales in 1 week in the US with READY TO BE

TWICE is confirming their reputation as a K-pop signboard girl group with their new 12th mini album 'READY TO BE'. According to the K-pop industry on March 19th, 'READY TO BE' released by TWICE on the 10th is expected to rank second on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' on the 25th.

This is TWICE’s highest performance on the chart. Previously, TWICE ranked 3rd on the Billboard 200 with the 3rd full-length album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' released in November 2021, and in August of last year The 11th mini-album released, 'BETWEEN 1&2', also took third place. Above all, 'READY TO BE' is expected to record sales equivalent to 151,000 copies in the US in the first week of its release, which is the highest first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group. Currently, the highest ranking for a K-pop girl group on the Billboard 200 is No. 1, which was set by BLACKPINK with their 2nd regular album, 'BORN PINK' last year. However, when this album took first place, sales were equivalent to 102,000 copies. In fact, BLACKPINK also sold 110,000 copies, more than the first week sales of 'BORN PINK’ when it ranked second on the 'Billboard 200' with its 1st regular album 'The Album' in 2020.

The 'Billboard 200' ranking is based on the traditional record sales score plus TEA (track equivalent albums), which converts the number of downloads of digital music into album sales, and SEA (streaming equivalent albums), which converts the number of streams into album sales. Even if you're less popular in the US, if you have a solid fan base that will buy your album there, you can enter the ranks high.There are some advantages to K-pop groups that have formed a local fandom. TWICE first entered the 'Hot 100' at number 83 through 'The Feels', the first English single released in October 2021. With the second English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' released on January 20th, it entered 'Hot 100' for the second time and ranked 84th.'Moonlight Sunrise' is also the pre-release song of 'READY TO BE'.

