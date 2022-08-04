TWICE, BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet & more: Which is your favourite 3rd gen K-pop girl group?

Through a previous poll, we took a look at a few of the many talented third generation K-pop boy groups, from BTS and EXO, to GOT7, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X and more. Today’s poll looks at some popular K-pop girl groups from the third generation!

While first generation K-pop groups like H.O.T., Sechs Kies, S.E.S., Fin.K.L and more participated in the first Hallyu Wave, second generation groups like BIGBANG, SUPER JUNIOR, Girls’ Generation, Wonder Girls and more helped to increase the popularity of the genre during its second phase.

Meanwhile, the third generation groups helped to propel this popularity to a larger, international scale. Some prominent third generation girl groups include BLACKPINK, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, OH MY GIRL and more.

Which is your personal favourite third generation K-pop girl group? Participate in our poll and share which of the many talented girl groups in the third generation of K-pop holds a special place in your heart.

Take the poll, below:

