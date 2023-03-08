TWICE breaks personal record as pre-orders for new album READY TO BE crosses 1.7 million

According to the agency JYP Entertainment on the 8th, as of the 7th, the number of pre-orders for TWICE's 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' exceeded 1.7 million. With this, TWICE heralded another million-seller record following the release of 'BETWEEN 1&2' in August 2022.

At midnight on the day, JYP Entertainment released an additional music video teaser for the title song ‘SET ME FREE’ two days before the release of the new album. In the teaser video, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Momo, Mina, Jeongyeon, Tzuyu, Sana, Nayeon, and Jihyo caught attention with their appearance reminiscent of dominoes. All nine members showed off their charms in different scenes, such as making a determined expression in a swaying building against the background of a sensuous beat, and revealing a cool look as if they had found a clue.

The title song 'SET ME FREE' of the new album 'READY TO BE', which has exceeded 1.7 million pre-orders, is 'this feeling' after feeling the love that awakens the true self hidden inside. A song with an enterprising message that promises to risk everything to protect. The groovy bass line, magnificent strings, simple and powerful sound stand out, and the vocals that delicately express dangerous but bold emotions catch the ears. 'Got the Thrills' shows the unstoppable energy of TWICE, who has filled every stage with sweat, tears and passion, and the synergy you feel when you become one with your fans. Draw a seduction with Dahyun, who has been consistently listed on TWICE's album credits, is the sole lyricist for 'Blast It on Me' and 'Crazy Stupid Love'.

TWICE prepared a rich global promotion to commemorate the comeback after about 7 months. On March 9, they appeared on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' (USA) and released the performance of the new song 'SET ME FREE' for the first time, and on March 11th, they performed a comeback live in New York. TWICE's 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' and the title song 'SET ME FREE' will be released on MARCH 10th at 2:00 PM KST, through domestic and foreign music sites.

