TWICE breaks yet another record as they headline sold out concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Recently, TWICE began their world tour READY TO BE and while they once broke a record for a sold out concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, they’ve done it again with MetLife Stadium as they become the first girl group to headline a sold out concert, which happened in July! Seeing this, fans got excited and congratulated the group for a big achievement.

TWICE’s world tour READY TO BE:

Among them, the concerts at SoFi Arena in Los Angeles in June and at MetLife Arena in New York in July are bigger than the reprise show at Bank of California Arena in Los Angeles, where TWICE accomplished 'the first K-pop girl group to perform and sell out at North American arenas' in May of 2022. The news of the event made the group aware of its status, and the performance demonstrated its size. Six additional performances were previously added as a result of the overwhelming support: On May 2, Melbourne, Australia, on June 7, Auckland, New Zealand, on June 12, Houston, Texas, on June 25, Chicago, Illinois, on June 29, and Toronto, Canada, on July 3. Particularly, tickets for the additional performances that opened on the 23rd in Sydney and Melbourne in Australia quickly sold out, resulting in a total of four sold-out performances.

TWICE’s activities:

Additionally, JYP's recent announcement that a second tour venue would follow the first has raised fan expectations worldwide. The new world tour, which has already announced its largest scale with the first plan, is expected to include additional performance venues and excite global fans with its irreplaceable charm. In the meantime, TWICE got back in the comeback game with the arrival of the twelfth mini-album 'READY TO BE' and the title track 'SET ME FREE'. On March 25, the album came in second place on the Billboard 200 main chart in the United States. It was the highest for a K-pop girl group to have four albums in the top 10, and the total sales of the album and streaming also reached 153,000 copies. At the same time as the record, they also set a new record for the most sales by a K-pop girl group.

