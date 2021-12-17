TWICE CANCELS their offline concert scheduled for Seoul; Find out why

JYP Entertainment issued an official statement confirming that due to the rising Covid cases and stricter social distancing measures being implemented in the country, they have decided to cancel TWICE's Seoul concert scheduled for December 24. The other two concert dates will proceed as planned. This is part of TWICE's 'TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR III'.

The agency explained that the stricter social distancing guidelines means that the venue now has limited operating hours, so they have cancelled the concert scheduled for December 24. The December 25 and 26 offline concerts will still take place, as well as the December 26 Beyond LIVE online concert. They also revealed that they will reveal more details later about the cancellation and refund procedures for the cancelled offline concert and they will do their best to refund fans as soon as possible.

The Seoul concerts at the KSPO Dome are meant to kick off TWICE’s world tour, which has so far announced stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York in February 2022. Meanwhile, TWICE have announced two additional shows on their upcoming 4TH WORLD TOUR III: Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 15 (The Forum), and New York on Sunday, February 27 (UBS Arena).

