TWICE captures heart-touching moments of togetherness in pre-release single I GOT YOU’s teaser; Watch
TWICE revealed the teaser of their pre-release single, I GOT YOU. The song follows the theme of celebrating precious moments spent with companions. Read on to find out its release details!
-
TWICE reveals teaser for pre-release single I GOT YOU
-
The song is slated to release on 2nd February, 2024
TWICE delights their fans with a dreamy teaser of their upcoming pre-release single I GOT YOU. The song will drop on 2nd February 2024, at 2 PM KST, which is 10:30 AM IST. Previously on December 15, the girl group had officially announced comeback plans for early 2024. In addition, the group has now unveiled the first glimpse of the much-awaited single today.
TWICE reveals teaser for pre-release single I GOT YOU
As TWICE is gearing up for their upcoming single I GOT YOU, fans are excited to see the music video as the teaser looks super promising. The newly released teaser features a montage of the girls spending time with one another (which seems like a day out), running together while holding hands and making braids. All the clips seem to be captured with a vintage camera. In the teaser, a text appears that emphasizes on the song’s main theme, that is, ‘No Matter What You Got Me, I Got You.’
The song is available for pre-save on all major streaming platforms and is due to be out in February 2024. TWICE will also release the physical CD version of this single, its pre-order window started from 15th December onwards.
Take a look at the TWICE’s I GOT YOU teaser below:
More about TWICE’s recent activities
TWICE is one of the most beloved K-pop girl groups, consisting of nine members namely Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group debuted in October 2015, with an EP titled The Story Begins. Since then, TWICE’s singles have been making waves in the music industry worldwide.
In 2023, the group embarked on a massive world tour in support of their twelfth EP titled Ready to Be. The tour began in Seoul in April 2023 and will continue next year with shows in Latin America, Las Vegas, and more.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: TWICE confirms comeback with teaser image for pre-release single I GOT YOU
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more