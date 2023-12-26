TWICE captures heart-touching moments of togetherness in pre-release single I GOT YOU’s teaser; Watch

TWICE delights their fans with a dreamy teaser of their upcoming pre-release single I GOT YOU. The song will drop on 2nd February 2024, at 2 PM KST, which is 10:30 AM IST. Previously on December 15, the girl group had officially announced comeback plans for early 2024. In addition, the group has now unveiled the first glimpse of the much-awaited single today.

TWICE reveals teaser for pre-release single I GOT YOU

As TWICE is gearing up for their upcoming single I GOT YOU, fans are excited to see the music video as the teaser looks super promising. The newly released teaser features a montage of the girls spending time with one another (which seems like a day out), running together while holding hands and making braids. All the clips seem to be captured with a vintage camera. In the teaser, a text appears that emphasizes on the song’s main theme, that is, ‘No Matter What You Got Me, I Got You.’

The song is available for pre-save on all major streaming platforms and is due to be out in February 2024. TWICE will also release the physical CD version of this single, its pre-order window started from 15th December onwards.

Take a look at the TWICE’s I GOT YOU teaser below:

Advertisement

More about TWICE’s recent activities

TWICE is one of the most beloved K-pop girl groups, consisting of nine members namely Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group debuted in October 2015, with an EP titled The Story Begins. Since then, TWICE’s singles have been making waves in the music industry worldwide.

In 2023, the group embarked on a massive world tour in support of their twelfth EP titled Ready to Be. The tour began in Seoul in April 2023 and will continue next year with shows in Latin America, Las Vegas, and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE confirms comeback with teaser image for pre-release single I GOT YOU