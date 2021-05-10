TWICE comeback draws near; Three versions of new EP revealed; Pre sales announced

TWICE is gearing up to make a grand of a comeback.

On May 3, JYP Entertainment released a "Coming Soon" teaser for TWICE's 10th EP Taste of Love through their official SNS. Twice's Taste of Love is a comeback after 8 months since the release of their second full-length album Eyes Wide Open, with I CAN'T STOP ME as the title track, last October. This album is said to be composed of various genres of music along with the title song of a fascinating concept that will further enhance the beauty of the 9 members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyong and Tzuyu.

An account on Twitter recently allegedly leaked a photo of a track titled First Time and tagged the post with #Taste_of_Love implying that this is most likely going to be on their upcoming album. What's fascinating is that the writing credits are JIHYO, most likely in reference to the TWICE member, and JADE THIRLWALL. Jade Thirlwall is an English singer, songwriter and member of the British girl group Little Mix. The post would not have garnered attention if Little Mix's official SNS had not liked the post in which they were not even tagged.

As tweeted by TWICE's official SNS, the pre-sales of the physical and digital copies of their upcoming EP Taste of Love will begin at 10 am KST on Monday, May 5. The EP comes in three versions - Taste, Fallen, and In Love. All three versions look really attractive and we can't wait for them.

Mark your calendars! The mini-album will be released on June 9 and June 11.

Credits :JYP Entertainment

